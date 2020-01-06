Call for artists issued for new mural on Tahoe East Shore Trail

“The Tahoe East Shore Trail has quickly become a popular way for pedestrians and cyclists to access Lake Tahoe and many of the public beaches between Incline Village and Sand Harbor,” said Julie Teel, member of the Tahoe Fund and Raley’s board of directors. “Raley’s is honored to support this new piece of public art in our community, as it will compliment Tahoe’s natural environment to contribute to the unique sense of place the trail offers to our community and visitors from all over the world.”

Courtesy of the Tahoe Fund

Since its opening in June 2019, the new Tahoe East Shore Trail connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park has quickly become an attraction for both residents and visitors interested in exploring Tahoe’s famed East Shore on foot or by bicycle.

To augment the natural beauty of the immediate surroundings and transform a utilitarian tunnel into an enjoyable, relevant art experience, the Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Public Art have joined together to commission a mural that will be unique to the space. An official call for artists has been issued, with the deadline for submissions requested by 6 p.m., Feb. 1.

“We welcome the opportunity to incorporate a public art project along the Lake Tahoe East Shore Trail, within one of Nevada’s most stunning State Parks,” said Robert Mergell, administrator for Nevada State Parks. “This mural will be a way for the local community to contribute creatively to the iconic Lake Tahoe East Shore experience, and with a rich pool of talented local artists, the result will surely be a vibrant art installation that will inspire and connect with visitors for generations to come.”

Raley’s is also providing a $5,000 stipend to the winning artist.

“The Tahoe East Shore Trail has quickly become a popular way for pedestrians and cyclists to access Lake Tahoe and many of the public beaches between Incline Village and Sand Harbor,” said Julie Teel, member of the Tahoe Fund and Raley’s board of directors. “Raley’s is honored to support this new piece of public art in our community, as it will compliment Tahoe’s natural environment to contribute to the unique sense of place the trail offers to our community and visitors from all over the world.”

Artists are encouraged to focus the theme of their submissions on community and the surrounding environment. A committee comprised of representatives from the Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Raley’s will manage the selection process and decide on an artist to complete the project by mid-February. NDOT and Nevada State Parks will have final approval of the selected artwork, with the installation likely to be completed in spring 2020.

Requirements of the project artist(s) include:

• Incorporation of art into an important trail infrastructure element, depicting local life

• Involvement of local youth in the creation of the mural

• The ability to complete the art within a 2 to 3-day period during limited hours determined by the Tahoe Fund and Nevada State Parks (as portions of the path may need to be blocked off for completion)

• UV protective coating of the art (by the artist) to prolong the lifespan of the art

• Recommended maintenance plan for the art, including how often the UV-protectant coating needs to be reapplied, whether any other maintenance is required, and replacement timeline

• The honorarium will not exceed $5,000, including labor, transportation and material costs

Submissions should include a project description including a sketch of the proposed art and description of materials, artist(s) statement of interest, resume or short biography, up to five high resolution images of previous pieces, annotated list of previous projects and budget breakdown.

The Call for Artists request for proposal can be found online at tahoepublicart.com/opportunities. Artists with questions or interest in requesting the complete application requirements are encouraged to email Tahoe Public Art program administrator, Marina Lowe, at tahoepublicart@gmail.com.