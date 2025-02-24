Communication Apps Changing How We Shop, Travel, and Play – What’s in It for Us in 2025

christian-wiediger-unsplash

Nearly everyone engages in some form of online activity or another. Whether it’s communication, shopping, entertainment, or research, mobile and desktop applications have become almost compulsory in the average person’s life. This shift gradually happened over the last few decades as the internet became more accessible and tech developers designed and published useful applications.

Interestingly, communication apps are some of the most popular applications and are used for a wide range of activities. In addition to simple, informal communication between friends or family members, these apps are also used in the corporate environment, as well as for e-commerce and travel.

For entertainment, communication apps have evolved to do much more than facilitate text messages and multimedia sharing. Applications like Telegram now have games that can be played between two individual users or a group of people. This significantly increases gaming options available to users and reduces the reliance on conventional games, including standalone gaming applications and video game consoles.

Telegram’s open structure allows developers to create applications built into it, further expanding its purpose beyond simple communication. For instance, Telegram has a cryptocurrency wallet where users can buy and sell a wide range of digital assets. The platform also allows users to initiate and complete peer-to-peer (P2P) trades from within so that an external account with a different trading or exchange platform is unnecessary.

Telegram also helps creators earn. In March 2024, Telegram published an official post introducing what it described as “one of the most generous reward systems in the history of social media.” The announcement contained earning specifics, including rewarding owners of public channels with 50% of the revenue from ads displayed in their channels if they have at least 1000 subscribers. Telegram also allows channel owners to withdraw these rewards free of charge or repurpose the rewards toward ads, premium giveaways, or collectible usernames.

Away from Telegram is WhatsApp, one of the world’s most used communication apps. Data specifies that as of April 2024, WhatsApp was the most popular global mobile messenger app, with more than 2 billion users worldwide. In 2018, WhatsApp introduced WhatsApp Business on multiple operating systems on mobile and desktop, designed to help small businesses communicate with their customers. The separate standalone app allows merchants to create business profiles, review metrics surrounding messages received, as well as display goods and services for sale. Businesses can also automate messages, create quick replies, and label chats for efficient operations.

While the benefits for the business are endless, the perks are also transferred directly to the average user. For instance, merchants easily display their catalogues on WhatsApp, allowing users to view these items along with price details and descriptions, simplifying the shopping process. In addition, prospective patrons do not require phone calls or emails and can do everything within the app, exposing both parties to increased shopping convenience.

WhatsApp also has a payment service called WhatsApp Pay. Already available in select countries like India and Brazil, and gradually introduced to other regions, WhatsApp Pay is an in-built payment service enabling users to send and receive funds within the app. It simplifies business trades and is designed to facilitate P2P transactions, which makes buying and selling seamless because neither the buyer nor the seller has to leave the app before concluding a transaction. The service requires users to perform a few verification steps, such as linking bank accounts and verifying phone numbers. After registering, payments are completed by tapping on a payment icon and specifying an amount.

A combination of WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Pay offers customers several benefits, including seamless transactions and much faster payments. In addition, unlike several other third-party wallets and payment platforms, there are no extra charges, which may charge a percentage of the total amount as a processing fee.

In addition to playing, working, and shopping, communication apps also significantly improve travel, with easier trip planning and coordination. Firstly, travel groups can use them to communicate and coordinate related activities. Also, travelers can use messaging apps to chat with hotels, short-let apartment operators, tour guides, and airlines to fine-tune details before the trip. Bookings, confirmations, and payments may also be made using these apps so that everything from airport pickup to accommodation plans is concluded in-app.

At unfamiliar locations, communication apps can help with free calls so that travelers do not incur the cost of international roaming charges. This makes communicating with friends, family members, fellow travelers, and local businesses easy. In addition, some communication apps come with translation features for regions where the predominant language is unfamiliar. These apps can translate messages in real-time so that everything from ordering breakfast to taking cabs around a town or city is possible despite the language barrier.

Finally, with travel, communication apps offer live location sharing in real-time to improve holiday safety and allow travelers to easily find related groups and forums where they can connect with like-minded people, find local events and meetups, and also facilitate cultural exchange, which helps newbies understand the culture and way of life in their destination cities or regions. As communication apps evolve in 2025 and beyond, their utility will continue to expand, so that many of the functions people need from other apps will be integrated. This way, nearly every online activity can be initiated and concluded from a communication app without a third-party service needed.