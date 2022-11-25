EAT This Week: RMU’s Nashville Chicken Sandwich

RMU’s Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

If I told you some high flying food was coming out of the same place that was kicking out skis and equipment, would you be more or less intrigued to swing by for a taste? Well, I’m here to tell you that you should be more intrigued because the food is delicious (cocktails, too).

For this dish, it all starts with a brine for the chicken thighs that consists of buttermilk, pickle juice and hot sauce. It gets a dredge before its deep fried treatment and then gets a douse of their take on a Nashville hot sauce that boasts flavors of cayenne, brown sugar, garlic, and slew of other secret ingredients that are kept under lock and key with a guard standing by 24-7. Not really, but those secret ingredients aren’t seeing the light of day any time soon.

The Truckee Sourdough brioche bun is slightly toasted and from the bottom up, the construction starts with a spicy mayo, house-made garlic dill pickles, the fried chicken thigh with sauce, then topped with a fresh slaw tossed in a vinegar-based dressing.

I know what you’re thinking: Will this sandwich strip the outer layer of paint from my throat with how hot it is? No. Of course there is heat, but depending on your level of tolerance, you should be able to enjoy that heat without any fear of watery eyes and dragon fire breath. There is a great cooling balance that the slaw and pickles bring to help tone down the heat. The mayo also helps round everything out with a creaminess setting up a nice backdrop to the crispy texture of the chicken.

This sandwich is a beast. Your only option is to succumb to the situation and just dive in – shrapnel and stains be damned. But, once you do, I’m certain you’ll be happy you did.

RMU is located at 10292 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For more information visit them online at mtnculture.com or reach them by phone at 530-536-3208.