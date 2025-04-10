Entertainment in Tahoe: Steely Dead at Crystal Bay Casino, an Easter Celebration from the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra, & more!

Thursday, April 10th

Family Story Time at Incline Village Library

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required.” For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.

Live Music in the Lounge With Andre Chevalier

6-8 p.m., The Incline Lodge, 1003 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. “Thursdays are for live music! Join us in the lounge and enjoy craft cocktails and live music by Andre Chevalier from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.” For more information, visit theinclinelodge.com or call 775-260-5750.

FIS Spring Series at Palisades Tahoe

All day, Palisades Tahoe 1960 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley, CA 96146. “Join us at Palisades Tahoe for the highly-anticipated FIS Spring Series, hosted by our esteemed FIS race teams! Running from April 10th to 13th, 2025, this event features Slalom and GS races for both men and women. All U16_ races are sanctioned, scored events. All athletes must hold a valid U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Far West competitors license. Don’t miss the thrilling action and competitive spirit at Palisades Tahoe during this exciting series!” More information at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/fis-spring-series-2025 .

Friday, April 11th

Steely Dead at Crystal Bay Casino

8 p.m., The Crown Room, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Denver, Colorado, Steely Dead is a national touring band that has satisfied the curiosity of music lovers with their unique blend of Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Comprised of four exceptionally talented musicians – Dave Abear on guitar, Matt Abear on bass, Chris Sheldon on drums, and Dylan Teifer on keys – Steely Dead has gained a dedicated following with their electrifying performances and soulful interpretations of classic tunes.” For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Live Music With Brother Dan Palmer

9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Grand Lodge Casino, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. “Enjoy peace and love through music with Brother Dan Palmer!” Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit http://www.grandlodgecasino.com or call 800-327-3910.

Saturday, April 12th

Golden Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Natural Grocers Incline Village, 873 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. “Join us for our second annual Golden Easter Egg Hunt! Hunt for 12 eggs, and get 12 chances to win a gift card up to $50! There will be a kids’ Easter egg hunt and crafts, and the first 100 kids will receive a FREE reusable bag!” For more information, visit http://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/incline-village or call 775-298-4467.

1st Night Passover Seder with North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation

5 p.m., North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Blvd., Tahoe Vista. “Celebrate Passover with North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation! We are hosting Passover Seder with a full catered dinner and wine. All are welcome to celebrate in our Synagogue in Tahoe Vista! Ticket purchase required. $25-$100.” For more information, visit tahoetemple.org or call 530-546-0895.

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour

6-9 p.m., Tahoe Adventure Company, 7010 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista. “Join us for our very special Full Moon Snowshoe Treks. Take in the brisk mountain air as you snowshoe under the moon and learn about the High Sierra. Our knowledgeable guides will discuss local natural history and fascinating facts about our moon. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $90/person.” For more information, visit http://www.tahoeadventurecompany.com or call 530-913-9212.

Unchained: Tribute to Van Halen at Crystal Bay Casino

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Live at the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino!Unchained is the ultimate music tribute to the music of Van Halen! Aaron, Terry, Jeff & Tim! Ticket purchase required. $20 ADV / $25 DOORS.” For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Sunday, April 13th

An Easter Celebration: St. Matthew Passion (Zephyr Cove) from the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra

4 p.m., Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church, 1 Elks Point Road, NV, Zephyr Cove. “Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is a breathtaking musical retelling of the final days of Jesus Christ, from His betrayal to His crucifixion. Written nearly 300 years ago, this masterpiece is filled with deep emotion, beautiful melodies, and moments of both sorrow and hope. Ticket purchase required.” For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.