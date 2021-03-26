Guided snowshoe trek under a full ‘Worm Moon’ on Sunday

Tahoe Adventure Company has been back in action since June offering guided tours to locals and tourists alike.

From 6-9 p.m., Sunday, the company will offer a guided snowshoe viewing trek to see the Full Worm Moon.

“It’s a great way to experience the Sierra Nevada,” said Katie Hickey, co-owner of Tahoe Adventure Company in North Lake Tahoe. “It’s also a really good way to end your day.”

Hickey said that snowshoers will be able to see the alpenglow over the Sierra Nevada, as they start the hike at sunset.

Tahoe Adventure Company, in North Lake Tahoe runs several tours through the winter and summer months.

During the trek, snowshoers will tour under the moon and through the backcountry while guides provideinteresting facts about the natural history of the area, astronomy and facts about the moon.

Hickey says that this a perfect way for those who don’t ski or snowboard to enjoy the backcountry while also enjoying the beautiful alpenglow on the mountains.

“This is great for mental and physical health,” Hickey said about getting outside for the trek.

Guides will provide hot drinks and snacks to the group. The tour is open to those of all abilities and ages 8 and older.

For this trek, the hike will be a couple miles long at Castle Peak in Truckee and Hickey says that the group will make it to the ridge.

The trip includes snowshoes, trekking poles, trail snacks, guides, and permit fees. Be sure to dress warm and don’t forget to bring a camera. For this tour, it is required to bring a headlamp or flashlight.

The cost is $75.

For more information, visit http://www.TahoeAdventureCompany.com or call 530-913-9212.

Cheyanne Neuffer is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.