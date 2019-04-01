Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes physician Justin Hunt

Tahoe Forest Health System has announced Dr. Justin Hunt has joined its team at Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics.

Hunt specializes in providing preoperative, operative and postoperative care to patients with a broad spectrum of diseases.

Hunt attended medical school at Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at Scott and White Texas A&M. Additionally, he completed a colorectal fellowship at St. Francis Hospital. Hunt is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Hunt's office is located at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 210, Truckee.

New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-587-7698.

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee and Incline Village Community Hospital, offers 24-hour emergency care, primary and specialty health-care clinics including Tahoe Forest Primary Care Clinic with same-day appointments, the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care, CoC-accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System