LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Fire Chief Ryan E. Sommers

On this episode of Tahoe TAP, hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway deliver local news and feature an in-depth interview with Ryan E. Sommers, Fire Chief of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District . Chief Sommers’ team is renowned for their excellence in preventing, preparing for, and responding to emergencies in the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Sommers was unanimously appointed to the position on September 21, 2016, becoming the seventh Chief since the district’s founding in 1959. Sommers was born in Reno, raised in Incline Village, and began his career with the NLTFPD in 1991 as a seasonal volunteer firefighter. He has since worked his way up through the ranks, serving as a dispatcher in 1995, a firefighter in 1997, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Assistant Fire Chief before being named Chief.

Enjoy!