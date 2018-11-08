Lord Of The Boards: Before Blank premieres Friday

Local Freshies presents the Lake Tahoe premiere of Blank Collective's film Before Blank at Alibi Ale Works Taproom, 204 E. Enterprise St. Incline Village at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

The first-ever film by the Blank Collective takes a light-hearted and retrospective look into the similarities and differences that drove each member down their own path. But like someone once said, "Who resembles… assembles." Their deep passion for skiing began at a young age and that link continues to shape their lives today.

This "Pray for Snow Party" is also a fundraiser for the Sierra Avalanche Center with net proceeds from the raffle & ticket sales going to them. It will be the perfect mix of local, snow and fun to help kick off the ski season.

Farmstand Foods will serve up their gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. Doors open at 6 p.m. for this all-ages event. Cost is $5 entry. Tickets available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3739922