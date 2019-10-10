Midnight North performs in Truckee as part of annual Caravan to Wonder Grass October 19

It’s time to catch up with the WinterWonderGrass community at their annual Caravan to Wonder Grass. Three events will be held from Oct. 17-19 with a dinner and two free shows from Midnight North.

“It’s kind of a time to reconnect with the community and celebrate, and share some music and stories and libations,” said Scotty Stoughton, WinterWonderGrass founder.

WonderGrass and The Tahoe Food Hub will host The Supper Club at the Tahoe Food Hub in Truckee on Thursday, Oct. 17. Chef Wyatt Dufresne, formerly of PlumpJack Squaw, will be preparing a seasonal four-course menu sourced locally.

San Francisco’s Midnight North performs at Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City on Friday, Oct. 18, and at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee on Saturday, Oct. 19. Both shows are free and open to all ages.

Kyler Klix is a staff writer with the Nevada Appeal.