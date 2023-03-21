Palisades Tahoe hosting the Pain McShlonkey Classic and Mothership Classic
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe has a weekend of philanthropy and fun with the Pain McShlonkey and Mothership Classics planned for March 25-26.
The Pain McShlonkey Classic:
Join Palisades Tahoe on March 25 for a day of rambunctious and rowdy fun! Wax up your snowblades, dress up in your most outrageous ski duds, and come out to Palisades Tahoe for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie, and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey.
The Annual Pain McShlonkey Classic coincides with International Snowblade Day to create an epic day where Shane fans around the world get involved in this irreverently hilarious day. All proceeds go to the Shane McConkey EcoChallenge, which challenges kids to create innovative projects that protect the environment and fight climate change in their communities.
Learn more here.
The Mothership Classic:
On March 26, The Mothership Classic will return for a first-to-last chair fundraiser on KT-22. The Mothership Classic is a pledge-driven event held each Spring on the world’s greatest chairlift. Participants begin by gathering pledges like a NASCAR racer chasing sponsorships.
On the day of the event, each participant will challenge themselves to hot lap KT-22 as many times as possible from first chair to last on skinny skis, retro snowboards, mono-skis, snow blades, etc. Nostalgic ski attire is encouraged. Awards are given out for a variety of categories including most laps ridden, most money raised, best costume, and more!
All funds raised go directly to the healing efforts of athletes that have suffered life-changing injuries via The High Fives Foundation. Learn more here.
Both events are held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
