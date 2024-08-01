Registration deadline for sponsors, participants for 21st Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop approached

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 21st Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop is seeking sponsors and participants for this year’s event on Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. This premier event attracts nearly 1,000 locals and visitors who enjoy wine tasting, local food samples, and shopping in historic downtown Truckee while supporting a worthy cause.

This year’s beneficiary is the Tahoe Food Hub, an organization dedicated to building a sustainable food system through regenerative farming and increasing local food access. The event is a cherished tradition, showcasing the rich culture of downtown Truckee and offering significant exposure for participating businesses.

“We invite businesses to join us in making this year’s event a success,” said event organizer Brinn Talbot. “Sponsorship is mutually beneficial, bringing locals and visitors to downtown Truckee, promoting Truckee as a destination, and offering valuable exposure to a well-educated, high-income, food- and wine-savvy audience.”

Sponsorship opportunities range from $750 to $4,000, providing businesses with significant media exposure, inclusion in event collateral, and visibility on the event’s website, truckeewinewalk.com . Restaurants and wineries can participate by providing 500-800 food samples or wine tastings with no participation fee.

Interested businesses should email truckeewinewalk@gmail.com to secure their spot by Aug. 15. Spaces are limited.

Tickets are $70 in advance and available online or at the Bluestone Jewelry & Wine, The Pour House or the Truckee Visitors’ Center. Attendees will experience Truckee’s charm while savoring exquisite wines, exploring local boutiques, and indulging in culinary delights.

Visit truckeewinewalk.com for tickets, sponsorship information, or to sign up as a participant.