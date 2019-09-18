Skrillex to headline 9th annual SnowGlobe Music Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Skrillex is the lead act this year at the 9th annual SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe.

SnowGlobe, which was acquired by MTV in 2018, is an end-of-the-year, three-day electronic music festival staged at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Skrillex will lead a group in a New Year’s celebration that includes Fisher, Gigantic Nghtmre, Griz, Louis the Child and Tchami x Malaa.

This year’s event takes place from Sunday to Tuesday, Dec. 29-31.

