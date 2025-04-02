Spring in Tahoe 2025 – The 5 Best Activities and Events

Sierra Nevada is heaven for nature lovers, and there’s no better time to enjoy the crisp air than when spring finally arrives – and arrived it has!

Whether you live in the area and are thinking of ways to enjoy your summer best, or you’re just visiting for a while and want to make the most of your time, you’ve come to the right place. These are the best activities this spring for both residents and visitors!

1. Enjoy a Dual-Day to Get the Best of Both Worlds

When it’s spring, you get to enjoy both the cool and the warm with a so-called dual day. You enjoy a cooling adventure in the morning up in the mountains and then spend the afternoon in the lovely sun down by the lake.

Blend both thrills and calm by building your perfect dual day. Think of your favorite mountain activity – be it skiing or hiking – and pair it with your favorite beach activity, like a refreshing dip or simply laying in the sun (never forget the sunscreen!)

2. Spend a Leisurely Day Your Way

It can be easy to forget the little, leisurely, regular things that you enjoy doing, especially if you’re traveling and eager to make the most of every second. But to fully enjoy the season, you need to take the time to recharge and relax by doing some of your favorite things – whatever that means for you. Think cozy.

Some ideas for your day:

Enjoy a relaxing picnic in the sun with hot chocolate in a thermos, tasty sandwiches, and a good book.

Make a charcuterie board or any snack of your choice and re-watch your favorite comfort series.

Enjoy sharing stories around a cozy fire and grill skewers with meat, cheeses, and vegetables of your choice.

Make some prices and then face off against friends in a tournament with all your favorite board games.

Go watch an anticipated movie (splurge on the popcorn!) at the nearest cinema.

3. Pick a Bouquet of Wildflowers

The wildflowers in the mountain regions of Sierra Nevada are stunning, and when spring comes you have to see them – no matter how many times you already have. The best way to enjoy the Mount Tallac wildflowers is a hike. From the end of May to early August they’ll be in full bloom.

You might want to enjoy a picnic, try landscape painting if you’re of the artistic kind, or simply pick and arrange a beautiful bouquet to bring down with you as a most beautiful (albeit not too long-lasting) souvenir from your hike.

4. Try Your Luck With Spring Fishing

If you want to go fishing in Lake Tahoe , spring is a great time to do it! As the weather gets warmer, the fish become more active and it’s likelier to get one to bite.

While early mornings and evenings are good times to go freshwater fishing, you can go anytime you like during the spring. It all depends on the weather that day, your preferences, and the type of fish you hope to catch.

If you’re hoping to catch a Cutthroat Trout, spring is the best time. Other fish you can catch in Lake Tahoe include Rainbow Trout, Sockeye Salmon, and the Big Mack.

5. Do a Scenic Road Trip and Take Loads of Photos

Who isn’t up for a road trip on a fresh spring day? Around Tahoe, there are lots of things to see and villages to visit. Traveling by car is the most flexible way to get around – make a playlist with the best road trip jams, pack some non-messy snacks, and start driving!

If you’re not sure where to go, you can check out this self-guided audio tour for some guidance, while still staying flexible. You can of course go off-route anytime, but it can serve as a good starting point if you’re not sure where to go.

And don’t forget the camera! There will be loads of things worth photographing along the road, we promise.

No Better Time to Enjoy Tahoe Than Now

Everyone has their favorite season, but the duality of Sierra Nevada shines most brightly during spring. Make the most out of this season by taking full advantage of California’s own Lake Tahoe and the scenery all around.

No matter how adventurous or relaxing you want your year to be, here’s where you can enjoy the immense beauty of nature in a most thrilling or serene way.