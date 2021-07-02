Tahoe Food Hub’s online Farmers Market now open

Tahoe Food Hub’s online farmers market, Harvest to Order, is now open for ordering seven days a week with pick-up available on four days a week.

Harvest to Orders is a convenient way to access to seasonal, sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables from local farms. When Harvest to Order launched two years ago, the online market was open just one day a week. Now conscious consumers looking for local, healthy food can order online 7-days a week and pick-up 4-days a week at Tahoe Food Hub’s warehouse next to the Truckee Airport and across the street from the new Raley’s.

To register, sign-up at tahoefoodhub.org to receive a weekly newsletter outlining what is fresh and in season that week from local farms. Orders generate a pick list for the farmers who harvest fresh. Tahoe Food Hub picks-up the same day and gets the orders ready for pick-up.

Harvest to Order builds on Tahoe Food Hub’s mission is to increase access to local food for North Lake Tahoe and provide new market opportunities for family farms. Tahoe Food Hub works with over 50 farms and ranches in the Sierra Foothills and Northern Nevada. Many of these farms are the same farms that you’ll find at the Truckee and Tahoe City farmers markets. With Harvest to Order, people can order a curated Harvest Box or “build their own box” and get exactly what they want. Locally-sourced specialty products including pasture-raised meats, eggs and dairy can all be added to make grocery shopping easy!

For consumers who don’t want to “build their own box,” Harvest to Order offers a pre-built box of seasonal produce appropriately called the Harvest Box. The Harvest Box is available in a large box to feed 3-4 people or a smaller box for 1-2 people. With the Harvest Box, Tahoe Food Hub does the shopping while ensuring a great variety of local fruit and vegetables with the added benefit of being able to add eggs, pasture-raised meats, cheeses, and other specialty products.

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit organization based in Truckee. Their mission is to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food for North Lake Tahoe. By addressing local food access challenges at a systems level, they create a hub for local food. A local food system benefits diversified, family farms looking fair market opportunities while increasing access to local food for our mountain community. Their goal is to create a more equitable food system that is fair for the soil, farmer and consumer. Regenerative farming sequesters carbon into the soil which helps mitigate climate change. Their network of programs educate our community on the important role that a local food system has on our community, economy and environment. For more information find us online at tahoefoodhub.org.

Source: Tahoe Food Hub

Provided photo

For consumers who don't want to "build their own box," Harvest to Order offers a pre-built box of seasonal produce appropriately called the Harvest Box.

Provided photo