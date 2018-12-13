‘A TOTAL DIFFERENT LIFETIME’: All-female grunge group ready to rock Art Truckee

For roughly a decade, the grunge act Burning Nylon has rocked the Truckee-Tahoe area.

The foursome represents the town's only all-female rock group, covering hits from Joan Jett up to '90s era grunge bands like Nirvana and Hole.

"It's our adolescence," said lead guitarist Nicole Gaich. "It's a part of us. It's in our veins … it's just a part of who we were."

The group's raw sound comes from the members' formative years, listening to bands like Smashing Pumpkins, The Pixies and No Doubt.

"Anything that kind of resonates with us, we bring to the table," said singer Veronica Lichter. "We kind of just do a powwow and see what we want to play."

The band formed more than 10 years ago when Gaich and Lichter teamed up to play an open mic night.

"I was chicken," said Gaich, on playing alone that night.

Lichter learned enough guitar to play backup, and shortly later, the two added drummer Brittany Iverson after seeing her play with a different band.

The group then added Tiffany Connolly on bass. At the time, Connolly only played piano, but quickly made the transition to round out Burning Nylon.

"We taught each other different songs that we just thought we'd kind of gravitate to, and it definitely all kind of started with a '90s vibe," said Gaich.

From there, the band played gigs on and off, and later, when they could find time, as members moved to the Bay Area, while others started families. During the past year, however, the four have all ended up back in the Truckee area again, allowing the group to play and rehearse on a consistent basis.

'A TOTAL DIFFERENT LIFETIME'

Last September, Burning Nylon entered Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows' annual Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings best-band competition. The group went up against five other bands, many they'd looked up to for several years, and captured the $500 first-place prize.

"Every time we all play together, we're really just playing for fun," said Connolly on the competition. "None of us expected that we'd win."

As the group's following has grown, crowds have become more interactive during shows, yelling out their favorite '90s hits in hopes the band will indulge their requests.

"We have a lot of versatility in what we can do," said Iverson. "So it's been kind of a cool ride to have people request things or suggest things.

"The female empowerment movement that's going on, I think it's actually a cool time for us to have a presence in a small town."

Burning Nylon will be performing on Friday, Dec. 14, at Art Truckee on the Charlie Chaplin Stage from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Cost for the show is $5.

"It's crazy to see what people do when they hear these songs get played," said Gaich. "It brings back a total different lifetime."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.