Burlesque meets rock ’n’ roll in South Shore

When: Every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 19 – Mar. 31 | Doors: 8:30p.m., Show: 9p.m.

When the sun goes down in South Lake Tahoe, the volume and lights turn up at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which sets the stage for talented dancers to dazzle the audience during the resort's new resident show — Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque.

Sultry choreography is paired with classic rock hits for number after number of toe-tapping performance art featuring male and female dancers, aerialists, and a drag-queen star host, "Assley Stone".

"The performance is a high energy, slightly risqué production that turns the heat up. However, it is surprisingly entertaining and different from anything else like it. Guests will walk out having enjoyed a unique show that transported them through the world of rock 'n' roll and they will want to tell their friends about it," said Hard Rock Communcations Manager Brandie Warr.

Last Thursday, Dec. 28, marked the first preview performance of the signature show.

Dancers turned up the heat for a sold-out crowd, opening the evening with two beautiful, sequin-clad women, spinning from a huge metal guitar during a partner aerial routine.

"The show was very good … no, it was fantastic," said Sharon Herman, a Reno local who made the trip to Stateline with her boyfriend to see the number.

"They blended everything so well, with the rock music and those outfit changes, the transitions were done really well, and the coed dancers pulled it all together," she added.

Herman and friends who had seen the show said that having both male and female performers made the show exciting for everyone in the audience.

"It's such a good date night plan with the gals and the guys, there's something for everyone — I loved the costumes," Herman said.

In addition to covering a range of classic rock hits, the show paid tribute to rock culture through the decades, including a nod to "Wayne's World" and "Grease," a spiced up version of "Son of a Preacher Man," Elvis and Michael Jackson impersonations, LED costumes in a blackout performance, poi spinners, an Alice in Wonderland themed "acid trip" performance, and more.

Electrify's cast displayed mastery of technical dance and seamlessly delivered challenging choreography with cheeky performances that left the audience laughing, clapping and howling for more.

This show is designed for a 21 and over crowd.

As songs build, costumes are shed while dancers make use of every inch of the multi-level set and integrate plenty of props for each themed number.

Between routines, Ms. Stone the drag superstar chatted with and loosened up the audience, pulled people to the stage to participate in some of the fun, and had everyone laughing at her one-liners and overly stuffed derriere.

Dancers took to the stage solo, in pairs and in groups for all-women, all-men and coed pieces and aerialists took choreography to the air as they twisted and intertwined through suspended props.

After the show, two dancers, Mikaela Meredith and Sarah Sperber were among the cast mingling with audience members, taking photos and answering questions.

The two women are from Reno and said they joined the show together. Meredith said she had a dance background that she left to pursue another career, but ultimately ended back up on the stage.

Sperber splits her time between Reno and South Lake Tahoe, running an aerial studio in Reno called Sky Dance Studio, and performing for the past eight years.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.