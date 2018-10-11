Truckee Community Theater hosts Fall 10 Minute Play Festival

Back by popular demand, Truckee Community Theater presents an evening of little plays complete in 10 minutes from start to finish. Comedies, dramas, historical plays, and more.

Different plays will be offered each evening with performances on Friday and Saturday (Friday show contains mature themes, while Saturday show is family friendly).

Chris Widney's play in the Festival last year won "Audience Favorite". This year, he has a great comic play in our program, "I Hate Cats", and has been working closely with Karen Terrey of Tangled Roots Writing on a series of 10 Minute Play creative writing workshops with many of our playwrights. He would be a great person to talk with about the challenges of penning a 10 Minute Play, and why this Festival is such a boon to local writers in and around Truckee.

Aaron Foster lives in Reno, and is a former film actor who was just cast in a lead role as Paul in Reno Little Theatre's production of "Barefoot in the Park". This multitalented individual is an artist who creates sculptures out of license plates. (His work has been featured on CNN and Stephen Colbert's show.) Aaron has written a tense little dramatic play called "Tacos for Andy", which he is also directing for us.

Donna Hoke submitted two wonderful plays to us, and we are presenting both of them. "Facetime" is a comic examination of how our personal devices are taking over our lives. "You Haven't Changed a Bit" is a charming, romantic tale of two old friends in their nineties attending a high school reunion.

Writer Jennifer Higham researched very carefully the period in Truckee after the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, and how the white citizens here largely shunned and terrorized the Chinese men who had completed the railroad and settled with their families here. "US" is a stirring and disturbing reminder of how racial prejudice can destroy lives.

Recommended Stories For You

The show will take place 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Community Arts Center Auditorium, at 10046 Church St. in downtown Truckee. Audience members are invited to a special preshow "talk back" with some of our original writers as part of the price of admission.

Wine, beer, and cocktails will be available for purchase. All seats are reserved, and tickets may be ordered online through http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com.