The Lone Eagle Grille at The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will serve up a holiday feast on Christmas day

An annual Christmas Day tradition is in store for patrons of the Lone Eagle Grille at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.

"Lone Eagle Grille is a special place for any celebration, and Christmas Day is no different. There is something for everyone in the family on the Christmas Buffet menu, and our vast collection of wines and seasonally inspired drinks are perfect for accompanying holiday toasts at the table," said Lone Eagle Grille General Manager Matthew Mitchell.

Aside from the food and drink menus, the ambiance is what Mitchell says guests will love the most.

"Families will also love making new memories together, while decorating Christmas cookies or gathering around our lakefront fire pit with specialty craft cocktails like The Flapjack or Grounded Eagle, and of course hot chocolate for the kids. They can even complete their experience with a walk on our private beach," Mitchell added.

The Christmas Day buffet will feature carving stations, cheese and charcuterie displays, a seafood corner, hot and cold small plated dishes, entrees, a melt station, salads, soups, dessert and a kid corner as well as a Christmas cookie decoration station.

"The Lone Eagle Grille holiday menu for Christmas is inspired by both traditional offerings and dishes that offer sustenance and comfort on a chilly winter day. We try and offer a wide selection of food that caters to everyone's tastes," said Executive Chef Shane Hammett.

Hammett said guests can look forward to enjoying the warm hospitality from Lone Eagle Grille staff.

"We make them feel comfortable as they celebrate this holiday in our home, Lone Eagle Grille. For us, it is a chance to spread the joy of the holidays with everyone who dines with us," he said.

The Lone Eagle Grille features lakefront dining situated on a private beach with spectacular views of Lake Tahoe through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The two-story stone fireplace is the focal point of the bar and dining areas, and holiday decorations make for a rustic mountain cabin feel.

The atmosphere of the grille on a major holiday like Christmas is one of a welcoming and family friendly ambiance.

"For all of us who work together every day in the restaurant, we are a family. When we have the opportunity to open our doors and welcome guests in on a holiday they can expect to be treated like family and be well taken care of. It is our pleasure to provide that experience to our guests," Hammett said.

A must-try from the buffet lineup this year, according to the chef, is the porchetta.

"It is a pork loin that has been seasoned and wrapped in Berkshire pork belly, then slow roasted. It is loaded with flavors from herbs and spices, and showcases the different textures that pork has to offer," he said.

Another must-try from the holiday menu are Hammett's scallops.

"The second dish that you need to try is the seared scallops over carrot puree with blood orange gastrique. This time of year, the carrots have an increased sweetness from the cold weather and offer a beautiful balance to the tart blood orange sauce," he said.

For people looking for an adventure in holiday cocktails, Cutthroat's Saloon recommends ordering for the table a fishbowl special, serving up 52-ounce cocktails to split among friends.

Now through Jan. 1, guests can order from two fishbowl flavor options — "Frosty's Paradise," which uses rum, Sierra Mist, pineapple juice and Blue Curacao; or "Candy Cane Lane," which is made with vodka, Sierra Mist, cranberry juice and Peppermint Schnapps.

The Lone Eagle Grille will welcome guests for their Christmas Buffet on Monday, Dec. 25, from 1-8 p.m.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.