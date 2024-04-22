Truckee Chamber unveils ‘Throwback Thursday’ theme, Tahoe Forest Health System as Grand Marshal for 75th Anniversary Celebration at 4th of July Parade

TRUCKEE, Calif, —The excitement is building as the Truckee Chamber proudly announces this year’s 4th of July Parade theme: “Throwback Thursday.” In a celebration of nostalgia and cherished memories, the parade invites participants and spectators alike to journey back in time and pay homage to the timeless traditions that shaped our community.

The “Throwback Thursday” theme encourages parade entrants to showcase the spirit of bygone eras, whether it’s through vintage attire, classic automobiles, or iconic cultural references. From the roaring twenties to the neon-soaked eighties or all the way back to our nation’s founding, participants are encouraged to let their creativity shine as they pay homage to the timeless traditions that have shaped Truckee’s rich history.

The theme was submitted by community member Ali Jenkins who says, “With the 4th of July being on a Thursday, let’s take the parade through time and enjoy some history! Whether it be a decade’s theme, a moment in Truckee history, or back to 1776, let’s celebrate!”

Adding to the excitement, the Truckee Chamber announced Tahoe Forest Health System as this year’s Grand Marshal, commemorating their remarkable 75th anniversary. Since its inception, Tahoe Forest Health System has been an integral part of the Truckee community, providing healthcare services and fostering wellness for generations of residents.

“We are honored to have Tahoe Forest Health System join us as Grand Marshal for our Fourth of July Parade,” says Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “As we celebrate their 75th anniversary, we look forward to showcasing their contributions and sharing in their milestone achievement.”

The Truckee Fourth of July Parade promises to be a spectacular event filled with nostalgia, community spirit, and the vibrant energy that defines Truckee.

For more information about the Truckee Fourth of July Parade and how to participate, please visit https://truckee.com/news/4th-of-july-parade-activities/

Parade Participation:

The Chamber is looking for businesses, clubs, associations, nonprofits, and individuals to make this the best parade yet. Get your group together and create a float that embodies the spirit of the 4th of July. Head to https://truckee.com/authentic-mountain-town/4th-of-july-truckee-style/ for the parade entry application.

Trophies (and bragging rights) will be given for Best of Show, and a winner in each of our five classifications: Commercial (representing a business), Youth Group (18 years old and younger), Classic Auto, Open (your group doesn’t fit into any other category), and Non-Profit.



Sponsorships Are Available!

The Truckee Chamber could only put on this loved tradition with the help of sponsorships from the community. Your sponsorship ensures the community can continue to enjoy this Truckee tradition. You do not need to be a member of the chamber to sponsor the 4th of July Parade. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@truckee.com .

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce produces the Parade in partnership with the Town of Truckee and logistical support from Big Blue Adventure, LLC. For more information on getting involved in the 4th of July parade, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail info@truckee.com .