Truckee local stars in ‘Annie’

Truckee local, 12-year-old Abby Rose Wagner, has stepped into the lead role of Sierra School of Performing Arts summer production of “Annie.” After over a year of preparation, Wagner is proud to represent the Truckee community as “Annie” in the musical.

The production began casting via video auditions back in April 2020, in the midst of the early pandemic, and now boasts a 40-member cast of Reno-Tahoe locals. The cast’s ages range from nine to 68, but producers saw star potential and incredible talent in young Wagner. From meeting through Zoom and running full rehearsals with masks, Sierra School of Performing Arts (SSPA) is thrilled to finally gather an in-person audience and present “Annie” in a safe setting outdoors.

Wagner, an Alder Creek Middle School student, loves her hometown. She boasts about being able to easily swim in Donner Lake during the warm months and ski race during the colder months. When she’s not active outside or rehearsing a show, Wagner is busy learning musical instruments like the ukulele, tuba and trombone.

“Annie“ opened Aug. 13 and will close Aug. 28 at Bartley Ranch’s Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and curtain is 7:30 p.m., allowing and encouraging guests to enjoy the evening with a picnic dinner in their seats before the show begins. Ticket prices range from $18-$50, with an option of lawn and reserved seating. Tickets are on sale now at AnnieMusicalReno.com. Performances will take place tonight, Aug. 20, as well as Aug. 21, 22, 27 and 28.

Truckee local, 12-year-old Abby Rose Wagner, has stepped into the lead role of Sierra School of Performing Arts summer production of “Annie.”

Photo by Kendall Price