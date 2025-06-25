Truckee Optimist 18th Annual Truckee Brewfest FUNdraiser Saturday, July 12

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Saturday, July 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. the Truckee Optimist Club will be holding their 18th Annual Truckee Brewfest under the pines, the sun, and bright blue skies at Truckee Regional Park.

Come and enjoy award-winning craft and homebrews, while listening and dancing to the sounds of the Tahoe/Truckee’s best Rock/Blues Band…. “The Blues Monsters.” Also explore and bid on the many fine items and services at this year’s Silent Auction that have been generously donated by local businesses and individuals.

Entry ($50 pre-event, $60 at the gate) includes a Commemorative beer tasting glass and “all you can responsibly drink” during the show. Designated driver and entry only (no tasting) can be purchased at the gate for $10.

Food trucks will also be available from “Mogrog”, “Casa Baeza”, and this year ice cream will be available from “Little Truckee Ice Creamery.”

There will be ballots to vote for your favorite brews to determine the best of show honors. Breweries to date include, this year’s Event Sponsor… “Silver Moon Brewing”, “Alibi Aleworks, Fifty Fifty Brewing, Truckee Brewing Company, Donner Creek, Pigeon Head, Slieve Brewery, Boochcraft and South of North. And Homebrewers from Homebrew clubs in the Tahoe/Truckee area and Northern Nevada.

Pre-event pricing is $50 for tickets on Eventbrite (plus a service charge), or paper tickets (no service charge) may be purchased (cash and check only) at “New Moon Natural Foods”, “Alibi Aleworks”, and “Truckee Brewing Company ‘Brewery’.” For further Brewfest information, FAQ’s and “links” to Eventbrite go to http://www.truckeebrewfest.com .

This is a 21+ event and No dogs will be allowed. “Truckee Trails” Bike Valet will be available for those attendees that would like to ride to the event rather than drive.

The Brewfest is one of many fundraisers the Optimist Club has held since it’s original charter in 1971. Over the 50 plus years, fundraisers have included Bath tub races at Donner Lake, Fourth of July BBQ at Truckee Regional Park (prior to fireworks), Golf Tournaments, Old Buddies Softball tournaments, Rodeo BBQ, Spring Thaw and Antifreeze Dances at the old rec department, 21 years of the Cannibal Cruise Car Show, AirShow in conjunction with the Airport District, EAA, KidZone Museum, and the Annual Christmas Tree lot at Crossroads Center.

These events have yielded well over $2 million which has enabled the Optimist Club to support tens of thousands of Youth of Truckee (18 years and younger) through donations to support academics, sports teams, art, music and drama programs, field trips, academic and vocational scholarships, and more.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Board recently honored the Truckee Optimist Club with a Certificate of Recognition that stated “The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District deeply values your partnership. Your unwavering support and collaboration have made a significant difference in the lives of our students. We are incredibly grateful for your generous donations and the countless ways you contribute to our TTUSD students.”