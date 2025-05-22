Upcoming Events in May 2025 – Things To Do in California This Spring

Looking for upcoming things to do near Sierra Nevada? Here are our top picks for events and happenings in California in May 2025. We’ve chosen colorful activities that suit both families, couples, and singles.

Not Too Flexible? Consider Online Activities

For some people, such as those with small kids, traveling a long way for an event may be unrealistic. In these cases, online events let people stay flexible, as they let you connect from anywhere. If you’re open to partaking in online events, there’s even more going on in May!

There are discussion groups on sites like meetup.com for those looking for good conversation. Online gaming tournaments or casinos available in California let any game lover partake with minimal commitment while still being part of something fun. There are also digital product launches, tech chats, shared group courses, and more.

We’ll be focusing on in-person events in this guide, but if you can’t travel far this month, consider looking into online activities instead.

May 15: Nintendo San Francisco

Location: San Francisco

Best for: Nintendo fans and gamers overall

On the 15th of May, the second Nintendo store in the US is opening in San Francisco. The Grand opening will feature merchandise from the Nintendo Universe, including clothing, gaming accessories, and other exclusive items.

But this event is not just for the hardcore Nintendo fans – gamers of all kinds can enjoy browsing the gaming consoles and other accessories. Remember to reserve your spot in time if you’re interested!

May 16: Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

Location: Anaheim

Best for: Families with kids

As soon as they catch wind of it, your kids will beg you to let them be part of the 70th Disneyland celebration that kicks off on the 16th of May. But don’t worry if you can’t make it that day – the celebration will last a month.

Of course, this celebration will include limited-time merch, but there’s more than that. The theme park will also feature special additions to rides, nighttime shows, and more. If you were planning a Disneyland trip anytime this year, definitely don’t miss this special month of celebration .

May 17–18: California Strawberry Festival

Location: Ventura

Best for: Families and couples

The annual non-profit strawberry festival in Ventura offers everything strawberry you can think of. Not only will you have the chance to enjoy and purchase the highest quality of strawberries in abundance, but you can also try some truly unique bites and drinks.

Build your strawberry shortcake, try deep-fried strawberries, and take a sip of strawberry beer. Enjoy the live music and take part in a strawberry-themed obstacle course and strawberry relays.

On top of that, money is raised to benefit the local community, meaning you’ll also do good while you’re having fun.

May 24–26: Kinetic Grand Championship

Location: Eureka

Best for: The whole family

From May 24th to 26th, a truly unique 40-mile race is taking place in Eureka. It’s not just any regular race, and not just for car lovers. This extraordinary competition features handmade vehicles powered by people!

Whether you have an interest in engineering or not, seeing the stunning creativity of people is worth the trip. Both adults and kids are sure to love the spectacle.

It isn’t an easy race, either. The racetrack crosses over land, water, sand, and mud, requiring participants to create not just a unique and fast vehicle, but one capable of handling different terrains, if they hope to take home the medal.

May 25: Glorious Junk Days

Location: Clovis

Best for: Vintage and antique lovers

The bi-yearly Glorious Junk Days event in Clovis takes full advantage of the many antique shops in Fresno County. Here you’ll find a street market of over 150 dealers along Pollasky Avenue. It’s the perfect place to find unique antique items, cool junk, and much more.

May 30–31: Hangtown Motocross Classic

Location: Rancho Cordova

Best for: Motorcycle lovers of all kinds

From May 30th to May 31st, Hangtown Motocross Classic will have its 56th year of racing. The weekend starts by featuring amateur racers, while the pros finally race the next day. Since this is a two-day thing, only real motorcycle enthusiasts might be dedicated enough to consider taking part. If you truly do love motorsport, this thrilling event is sure to spice up your month!