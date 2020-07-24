Virtual Trivia Night: Parks Edition
The Sierra State Parks Foundation will host a fun Live Virtual Trivia Night at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25. The trivia game may last until 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but pre-registration is required to ensure the trivia link is sent to the trivia teams.
The ticket link can be found on the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s website on the Events Page or the Foundation’s Facebook page.
This trivia will include general knowledge questions about Lake Tahoe as well as more specific questions about the wonderful local state parks. Donations towards the foundation are much appreciated.
For more information about this event and other events sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org. Tickets are available on the Foundation’s website.
Source: Sierra State Parks
