Vote for Best Of North Lake Tahoe & Truckee

Who is the best of the best, really? It's time again to settle the question.

Yep, the Best Of North Lake Tahoe & Truckee contest is back, and this election is a lot more fun than a primary. In the proud tradition of certain elections in America's history, we encourage you to vote early and often for your favorite restaurant and doctor, ski resort, furniture store, summer event.

Nothing could be more patriotic than voting, right? Like all muscles, it needs exercise. Let the celebration of democracy carry past the Fourth and all through July, then. You can vote each day if you like. We hope you do. Go ahead, it's not even illegal.

The best part of the Best Of election might be the research. No dry, droning speeches, no long position papers, and no mud slinging. No hassle of mailing it in. And no Russian hackers. Unless they happen to be visiting this great part of America and wish to participate.

Let's see, Cottonwood or Moody's, or maybe Sunnyside or Garwood? Not sure? Maybe time for a visit. Then go to sierrasun.com/bestofnorthtahoe and vote, and vote again tomorrow.

The entries are up to you. Check out the categories and write in your favorite entry. Last year, we had more than 50,000 write-in votes, which was terrific. The businesses, winners and runners up, could celebrate the success of their efforts and yes, their marketing impact, also incredibly important to success.

Speaking of marketing, businesses interested in promoting their offerings and encourage votes can contact us at drogers@sierrasun.com for marketing options.

Winners will be announced later this summer in the annual Best Of publication and online. Best of luck to the businesses that make up the lifeblood of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

sierrasun.com/bestofnorthtahoe