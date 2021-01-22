WinterWonderGrass festival postponed again to April 2022

The WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival announced Wednesday that it is postponing its rescheduled 2020 festival ahead to April 1-3, 2022.

The initially rescheduled dates were April 9-11, 2021. The festival will take place at its traditional California home of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in North Lake Tahoe.

The festival confirmed that all but one act from the 2020 lineup will fully return in April of 2022.

The festival will be anchored by a two-set Billy Strings headlining Sunday night performance, and will once again welcome The Infamous Stringdusters, Keller and the Keels, Peter Rowan, Fruition, The War and Treaty, Brothers Comatose, The Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Pickin on the Dead and more.

WinterWonderGrass postpones festival to April 2022.

Provided

WinterWonderGrass will be making a special announcement of the third and final headliner this year to replace The Devil Makes Three, at this time they are not confirming any future dates.

Along with the announcement of this postponement, WinterWonderGrass has presented festival ticket holders, and those without tickets that are interested in attending in 2022, with options outlined on their website.

For more information, visit https://winterwondergrass.com.