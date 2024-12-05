𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 to run e𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 n𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 t𝐞𝐬𝐭
A county-wide test of our Placer Alert emergency notification system will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 12 p.m.
Placer Alert is the county’s mass notification system. It’s a critical communication tool to warn you of immediate danger, such as wildfire evacuations or shelter-in-place notifications. This is an “opt-in,” address-based system that allows for more precise geographically targeted alerts. Residents can sign up for multiple addresses/devices to cover every location they wish to receive alerts.
Alerts will be received on the medium(s) that the resident has opted into – recorded messages for phone calls (both cell and landline) and text-based messages for text and email alerts.
The alert will come from these numbers, we suggest saving them as “Placer Alert”:
Call: 530-537-0829
Text: 88911
𝗗𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘂𝗽?
Visit here: Placer-Alert.org
Note: If you’ve signed up in the past but need to make changes to your address or phone number you’ll have to create a new account.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.