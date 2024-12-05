𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 to run e𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 n𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 t𝐞𝐬𝐭

A county-wide test of our Placer Alert emergency notification system will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 12 p.m.

Placer Alert is the county’s mass notification system. It’s a critical communication tool to warn you of immediate danger, such as wildfire evacuations or shelter-in-place notifications. This is an “opt-in,” address-based system that allows for more precise geographically targeted alerts. Residents can sign up for multiple addresses/devices to cover every location they wish to receive alerts.

Alerts will be received on the medium(s) that the resident has opted into – recorded messages for phone calls (both cell and landline) and text-based messages for text and email alerts.

The alert will come from these numbers, we suggest saving them as “Placer Alert”:

Call: 530-537-0829

Text: 88911

𝗗𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘂𝗽?

Visit here: Placer-Alert.org

Note: If you’ve signed up in the past but need to make changes to your address or phone number you’ll have to create a new account.