1 dead, 1 in critical condition in South Tahoe shooting

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quiet residential area in South Lake Tahoe was awoken early Wednesday by gunshots.

South Lake Tahoe police responded to numerous 911 calls of shots fired around 1 a.m. in the Tahoe Sierra neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with numerous gunshot wounds, said a press release.

The man was transported from the scene and later pronounced dead, officials said.

A second male with a gunshot wound was also transported from the scene and is in stable, but critical, condition.

Sierra Boulevard was closed between Kubal and Rose avenues to through traffic. Authorities at about 9:15 a.m. were removing crime tape from the scene that covered about two blocks.

The press release said the location of the incident is still closed, and the public is being asked to stay clear while crime scene investigators process the scene.

A witness who lives across the street, Narciso Dui, said he and his wife were watching television when he heard yelling followed by what sounded like firecrackers.

“I told my wife to hit the floor,” Dui said. “We stayed there for about 15 minutes. My phone wasn’t with me, she said grab the phone, but I told her I didn’t want to get up because maybe the shooter was still around. I stayed there until I saw a cruiser and told her not to get up because we still don’t know. Then all the police cruisers, ambulance and fire trucks started showing up.”

The sidewalk surrounded by crime scene tape had what appeared to be a blood stain.

Officials are not releasing identities of the involved parties because it is being actively investigated.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2104-0544.

