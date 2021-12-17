1 dead in Interstate 80 wreck
One person died in a Wednesday crash on Interstate 80, near Cisco Grove, the California Highway Patrol said.
The wreck happened around 4:10 p.m., and involved a Caltrans plow truck and a 2021 Volkswagen, Officer Clayton Nett said.
Both vehicles were traveling west in a snowstorm when the wreck occurred, he added.
“It appears the Volkswagen collided into the rear of the truck,” Nett said.
Details of the crash were unavailable. The driver of the Volkswagen died. The Caltrans driver had minor injuries, Nett said.
The crash shuttered westbound traffic in the area for about an hour, he added.
The name of the deceased was unavailable Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
1 dead in Interstate 80 wreck
One person died in a Wednesday crash on Interstate 80, near Cisco Grove, the California Highway Patrol said.