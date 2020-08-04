1 declares for Truckee Town Council
One person has formally declared for Truckee Town Council, reports state.
Jan Zabriskie is the only person as of Tuesday to have filed for the council. The deadline to declare is Friday. However, the deadline is extended to the following Wednesday if no incumbent files for reelection.
Council members Jessica Abrams, David Tirman, and Tony Commandatore are up for election.
