$1 million pledge fuels momentum for the new Truckee Regional Library

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The vision for a new Truckee Regional Library has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of a $1 million pledge from a private donor with deep family ties to the community. This contribution marks a milestone in the campaign to build a modern library that is designed to serve our community’s emergency resource and literacy needs, uplifting the entire Truckee region.

“The generosity of this donor is a powerful reminder that people believe in this vision, and we can’t wait to see what’s next,” said April Cole, Executive Director of Friends of the Truckee Library. “This project represents what Truckee is all about—innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to community.”

The current Truckee Library was built nearly 50 years ago when the town’s population was just 2,000 residents. With capacity for only 54 people, it now serves a community of over 20,000 residents, including 15,000 library card holders. A new library is essential to meet the growing needs of Truckee and provide the resources and space our residents deserve.

The new Truckee Regional Library is envisioned as more than just a place to check out books; it will be a vital resource for all who call this region home.

The library will serve as:

An emergency resource center, addressing a critical gap in Truckee’s emergency preparedness. The town does not currently have a facility with backup power, modern communication capabilities, and full ADA accessibility that the public can rely on during emergencies. The new library will fill this essential need.

A hub for youth literacy, offering dedicated spaces and programs that encourage reading, learning, and academic success for children and teens.

A center for community connection, fostering opportunities for residents to engage, collaborate, and access essential technology, education, and services.

For the donor, these qualities made the decision to contribute an easy one. In their own words:

“Truckee has been a special place for our family, where we’ve created lasting memories. When we learned about the new Truckee Regional Library, we recognized it as a space where future generations can do the same—gather, learn, and build their own memories. We deeply believe in the profound impact this library will have on the community, and we wanted to contribute to making it a reality. Our family chose to give not only because we believe in its lasting impact, but because we believe in the incredible people leading it. Their vision, dedication, and passion will bring this project to life, and we hope this gift inspires others to join us in supporting it,” said the private donor.

This extraordinary gift reinforces the growing support for the new Truckee Regional Library and builds upon recent project success. Key milestones in the project’s progress include:

Endorsements from more than 40 non-profit organizations

Thousands of individual donors contributing to Friends of the Truckee Library

The establishment of the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority (JPA) to guide the project

A local and library-specialist architecture team bringing the vision to life

Unveiling of schematic designs, moving the project closer to reality

This $1 million pledge represents more than just financial support; it signals confidence in the project’s future and highlights the urgent need for a modern, inclusive library space in Truckee. With this remarkable contribution, the campaign for the new Truckee Regional Library gains even greater momentum. Community members are encouraged to join in supporting this transformative project and ensuring that Truckee’s future generations have access to a library that meets our community’s needs.

For more information on how to contribute or get involved, please visit http://www.truckeefol.org .