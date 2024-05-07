1 Pill Can Kill Placer campaign reports continued commitment to combating the fentanyl crisis

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Today, May 7, on National Fentanyl Awareness Day, the Placer County 1 Pill Can Kill Placer campaign released its annual update reaffirming the county’s collective commitment to fighting the fentanyl crisis.

Key campaign updates:

Distribution of new opioid settlement funds countywide

of new opioid settlement funds countywide A new dedicated position to the District Attorney’s Community Outreach Unit to support continued education in schools and community

Placer County Sheriff’s Office new Opioid Response Team dedicated to investigating fentanyl cases

Placer DA’s Special Prosecutions Unit has filed five fentanyl death cases; three received convictions, two are pending

Over 8,800 naloxone kits received from the state by Placer County organizations including HHS, which is also expanding treatment infrastructure

“Placer County’s commitment to tackling this opioid epidemic is stronger than ever and we do not intend to slow down,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire “While we have made great progress, we will continue in our robust prevention and awareness efforts, deploy new and innovative programs to keep the conversations going in our households, and we will maintain our aggressive approach to enforcement and prosecution. In all of this, we demonstrate the resiliency of the spirit of the Placer County community.”

“As we continue prevention efforts with young people, simultaneously supporting other residents who are struggling with substance use to get on a healthier path to recovery will help us address the overall fentanyl landscape and ultimately curb its availability in our community,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services.

The 1 Pill can Kill Placer campaign is a perfect example of how the collective partnerships with local public health, bereaved and grieving families, county agencies, local schools, community leaders, and law enforcement can help fight this crisis.

To date, this effort through the Placer County District Attorney’s Office Community Outreach Unit has reached 17 high schools and 15 middle schools, has conducted 59 assemblies and reached over 30,000 students. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, committed to fighting the fentanyl epidemic, issued a public service announcement which has reached over 66,000 people.

Through its Health and Human Services Department, Placer County is also expanding access to substance use treatment, including a respite facility currently under construction for people dealing with substance use issues that is co-located with a permanent supportive housing site. This month, HHS began offering fentanyl test strips at its daily walk-in substance use screening clinics , in addition to offering naloxone, for adult users of drugs (see this FAQ to understand best practices for test strips). In some cases, local fatalities have been linked to other stimulants contaminated with fentanyl.

There are many local organizations – from law enforcement to schools to nonprofits – providing Narcan through the state’s Naloxone Distribution Project , which provides free supplies to community organizations after they complete an application process.

As the county works to address the demand side of the fentanyl crisis through education and prevention, it is equally critical to address the supply side through enforcement. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s newly formed Opioid Response Team, the Placer Special Investigations Unit, and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team have all been critical in removing fentanyl from our streets and the supply destined for our community.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office’s Special Prosecution Unit continues to hold drug dealers accountable by prosecuting fentanyl murder cases in Placer County.

Learn more at 1 Pill can Kill Placer here 1pillcankillplacer.com and about the crisis at http://www.placer.ca.gov/fightingfentanyl . To find a local location offering community distribution of naloxone, call 211.