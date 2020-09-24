10th annual Tahoe Show is this weekend at new location

The Tahoe Show is set to take place this weekend at Squaw Valley.

Provided

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS RESORT AT SQUAW CREEK Saturday, Sept. 26 9 a.m. Doors open to the public for Pre-Judging at the Bodybuilding Pavilion 9:30 a.m. Pre-Judging for NPC Figure, Women’s Physique, Classic, and Bikini 3 p.m. Doors open for finals at the Bodybuilding Pavilion 3:30 p.m. Finals for NPC Fitness, Figure, Classic, Women’s Physique and Bikini Sunday, Sept. 27 9 a.m. Doors open to the public for Pre-Judging at the Bodybuilding Pavilion 9:30 a.m. Pre-Judging for NPC Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Wellness and IFBB Pro Bikini 3 p.m. Doors open for finals at the Bodybuilding Pavilion 3:30 p.m. Finals for NPC Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Wellness and IFBB Pro Bikini If you go… What: NPC Tahoe Show Bodybuilding and IFBB Pro Bikini Championship When: 9 a.m., Sept. 26-27 Where: 400 Squaw Creek Rd, Olympic Valley, Calif. 96146 Price: $35-133 Info: http://www.centerpodium.com

The 10th annual Tahoe Show takes place this weekend in Olympic Valley. The National Physique Committee brings in bodybuilders, figure, bikini, wellness and physique athletes to Squaw Valley for the annual event set for Sept. 26-27.

Instead of canceling this year’s show, the producer of the Tahoe Show, Chris Minnes, changed locations to the Resort at Squaw Creek for more flexibility regarding coronavirus restrictions with an outside venue in California. The Tahoe Show had taken place at Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa at Stateline for the past nine events.

Event officials plan to attract over 200 athletes and over 500 spectators throughout Saturday and Sunday. Outdoor pavilion open-air stages will be set up for competitors to compete with a backdrop of the village and surrounding mountains.

The 10th annual Tahoe Show will feature competitors as young as 18 and some even as old as 80. Spectators will get to see the months of dedication and perseverance from each competitor.

IFBB Pro Bikini will be headlining this year’s Tahoe Show, bringing in 25 of the best bikini athletes from around the world to be qualified for 2020 Bikini Olympia, to win $4,000 and receive the Tahoe Show trophy.

Contestants include Ashley Kaltwasser, a 3-time Bikini Olympia champion along with Olympian Breena Martinez, Australian Leif Baker, Italian Alessia Faccin, Natalie Mathews and former University of Nevada head cheerleader Hope Harper.

The show will also include the traditional ‘big’ bodybuilders along with modern bodybuilding which includes eight different divisions that include bikini, figure, men’s physique, classic physique, women’s physique, wellness and fitness.

Athletes compete for custom handmade trophies, free registration, hotel stays at the NPC Worldwide Russia International Championship, National Qualification, and also the chance to be featured in the 2021 Tahoe Show marketing campaign.

The show will have several different fitness vendors with their latest products and services. The Tahoe Show is also geared for any family and friends who also want to be inspired to embark on a journey to improve health, fitness and physique.

With the current state of the world and most events being cancelled, the producer said in a press release that he did everything he could to allow the competitors to compete. Minnes has competed himself and understands the dedication it takes to compete. The Tahoe Show plans to go on with stringent COVID-19 guidelines.

Several safety measures have been implemented by the state of Calif., the Resort at Squaw Creek, and Center Podium Productions. Mandatory temperature checks at entry, masks, reduced capacity, and social distancing are a few of the measures being taken. People who are not feeling well are strongly encouraged not to come to the event.

The show will be live streamed at http://www.centerpodium.com for $25.

For more information about this year’s Tahoe Show, visit http://www.centerpodium.com.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.