10th Mountain Division attends Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The 10th Mountain Division, the sole alpine fighting force within the US Armed Forces, traveled all the way from Fort Drum, New York, to be at the Stifel Palisades Tahoe World Cup this weekend. Amidst the festivities, the 10th Mountain Division Color Guard led the parade through the village, proudly bearing the 10th Mountain flag, the Army Flag, and the American flag.

“It’s a great opportunity for my soldiers here to get out and experience the beauty of Lake Tahoe but also spread awareness of our division and history,” Captain Wu of 10th Mountain Division said.

Established in 1943 during the height of WWII, the 10th Mountain Division stands as a specialized light infantry division of the US Army, crafted specifically for mountain warfare. Following rigorous training in mountain warfare, the division was deployed to Italy in 1944. They played a crucial role in capturing vital German positions and breaching mountain defenses.

10th Mountain Division at Palisades Tahoe Media Center. Sierra Sun / Zoe Meyer

Many of these soldiers returned to Lake Tahoe after surviving battles in Italy. Local legends like William Bechdolt from Tahoe City, Karl Kielhofer and Peter Vanni from Truckee, Roy Mikkelsen from Auburn, and Bill Klein and Larry Gratz-Powers from Soda Springs contributed significantly to the enduring legacy of the 10th Mountain Division.

Their impact, however, extends far beyond the battlefield, particularly in their significant contributions to the advancement of skiing in Vermont and beyond. With over 260 Vermonters among its original members, the division was honored with induction into the Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2003.

“Most special thing about the 10th Mountain Division is our culture and unit pride. We are the most deployed division in the United States Army. Around the clock we have units deployed to combat zones,” Captain Wu said.

Placer County recently released a podcast on the history of the 10th Mountain Division. To hear that podcast, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/8339/The-Placer-Life and search for the episode titled The Placer Life during World War II – Climb to Glory.