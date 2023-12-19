12th Annual Auto and Tire Doctor vehicle giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 21

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Thursday, Dec. 21, The Auto and Tire Doctor in Truckee, Calif., will continue its annual tradition of giving back to the community by presenting a refurbished vehicle to a local individual in need. Everyone is welcome to join them on Thursday as they reveal this year’s surprise—a refurbished Jeep Cherokee.

“We’ve been blessed with this community–they’ve given us so much and we just want to give back,” Jodi Deruise, office manager at The Auto and Tire Doctor, said.

Locals are encouraged to nominate individuals who could benefit from the gift. This year saw 54 nominations and Auto and Tire Doctor will provide each of those 54 nominees with a complimentary oil change.

Now in its 12th year, the selection process involves a panel of five to eight individuals who meticulously read through each nomination story. The panel is tasked with the painstaking job of selecting only one winner.

“The person winning this year is just doing so much for our community, and is kind of down on their luck, but is constantly giving to everyone else,” Deruise said.

The Auto and Tire Doctor has been in business for 40 years, after John Lamoreux started it out of the back of his car. The annual vehicle giveaway is not just a gift of transportation but a celebration of togetherness.