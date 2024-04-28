12th annual Summer Concert on the Green Returns to Tahoe Donner

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Summer Concert on the Green returns to Tahoe Donner July 5 and 6, featuring two nights of live performances by top tribute and dance bands. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out.

On Friday, July 5, kick things off with Deckheads, a Caribbean cowboy band guaranteed to get toes tapping and voices soaring as they bring the ultimate island vibes to Tahoe Donner. And that’s just the beginning – next, get ready to dance the night away with headliner Pop Fiction, the ultimate party cover band, delivering all your favorite hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s with infectious beats and sing-along anthems.

On Saturday, July 6, get ready for a night packed with unbeatable energy that will have the whole family grooving. First, Decoy, a local powerhouse band, will have you ready to rock with an electrifying mix of high-energy rock, pop, and country hits. Next, brace yourselves for headliner Jumping Jack Flash, the ultimate Rolling Stones tribute band. With their bluesy vibes, iconic swagger, and larger-than-life stage presence, they’ll transport you straight to the heart of a legendary rock show you won’t soon forget.

Summer Concert on the Green is an outdoor, family-friendly event held on the Tahoe Donner Driving Range, located adjacent to Trout Creek Recreation Center. Concert attendees may bring their own picnics and low-back lawn chairs. The Food Truck Zone will also offer delicious menu options from local vendors. Dogs are not allowed.

Gates open for general admission at 4:30 p.m., with music from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 3-12. Toddlers ages 2 and under are free.

Purchase tickets for Friday, July 5: Deckheads | Pop Fiction.

Purchase tickets for Saturday, July 6: Decoy | Jumping Jack Flash.

All ticket sales are nontransferable and nonrefundable.

For more information about Summer Concert on the Green, visit tahoedonner.com/summerconcert .