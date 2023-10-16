$14 million for 13 investment projects in Tahoe directed to move forward

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – A total of 13 investment projects in eastern Placer County amounting to more than $14 million were directed to move forward Monday by the Placer County Board of Supervisors to advance regional goals including workforce housing and improved transportation.

Revenue from Tahoe’s Transient Occupancy Tax is being used to fund the projects, which were solicited, vetted and recommended through the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors, the TOT committee and the Capital Projects Advisory committee.

The board advised staff to move forward with funding agreements and allocate approximately $12.4 million in TOT funds to the following projects over the next three years:

The Board of Supervisors also advised staff to work with project applicants on three trail projects to allocate an additional $1,962,375 for the first year of funding:

Placer County North Tahoe Trail Segment ($200,000)

Tahoe City Public Utility District Multi-Use Trail Reconstruction ($1,662,375)

North Tahoe Public Utility District Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop trail Reconstruction and Extension ($100,000)

The board also directed staff to develop a Trails Funding and Implementation Plan to prioritize regional trail construction and better position the county for state and federal funding opportunities. The plan will be brought before the Placer County Board of Supervisors for final approval.

On top of the TOT funds directed to move forward by the Board of Supervisors this week, the NTCA Board of Directors vetted and approved seven investment projects using $2,515,558 in TBID funding. These funds will support some of the projects also receiving TOT funds and other projects that support regional housing efforts, park and ride operations, beach cleaning and more.

TBID was created in 2021 after Placer’s board approved a business tax for all lodging, restaurant, retail and activities businesses. This freed up 21% of TOT funds, which were historically allocated to the NTCA for destination marketing services and are now available for other regional priorities.

Learn more about TOT funding and projects in the North Tahoe Basin by clicking here . Learn more about TBID projects here .