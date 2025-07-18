Remains of missing adult male found 140 feet below Donner Lake surface

4:50 p.m. UPDATE –

DONNER, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department is reporting that the remains of the adult male, who went missing earlier this afternoon, have been recovered. The remains were found this afternoon beneath the water’s surface at a depth of approximately 140 feet.

Initial reports indicated the deceased was last seen in the water after being pulled on an inner-tube, while not wearing a personal flotation device.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” the police department said in a statement. The deceased’s identity will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

According to the department, his remains were turned over to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as the county Coroner.

ORIGINAL STORY – July 18, 1:45 p.m.

DONNER, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department is asking the public to avoid the west end of Donner Lake as crews respond to a possible drowning.

The department responded to the call at 12:10 this afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., the department reported multiple public safety entities were on scene attempting to locate a missing adult male who was last seen in the water.

The public is requested to avoid the area in order to allow first responders to conduct their operations safely and effectively.

The Sun will provide updates as they become available.