16 and older now eligible for vaccines at Nevada County Public Health clinics

Nevada County Public Health announced today that they have opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older at their clinics, two weeks before the eligibility is set to expand to this group statewide.

According to a release, this expansion in eligibility is for Public Health clinics specifically.

Eligibility also opened to those 50 and older at all providers today as part of a statewide expansion in eligibility.

“Public Health has seen the availability in our appointment scheduling system increase in the last few weeks, so we have opened up eligibility for Nevada County Public Health clinics to everyone 16 and older,” read the release.

In YubaNet’s weekly Vaccinate Nevada County webinar today, Nevada County Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver said, “It’s really key that we start to get to the younger populations that are really driving some of the spread.”

He explained that, in the county’s reported cases over the last week, only 5% have been in people 65 and older, in contrast to that group being around 20% throughout the pandemic.

