17th annual Backcountry Film Festival comes to Truckee
The 17th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Truckee on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Alibi Ale Works Truckee. All proceeds will benefit Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.
The Tahoe Backcountry Alliance is the voice for the human-powered winter backcountry community in the Lake Tahoe area, advocating for and informing our community about critical issues affecting winter backcountry recreation in and around Tahoe. Not only will there be a bunch of great films, but all ticket and raffle proceeds will be benefiting the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. Raffle prizes are generously donated by Tahoe Mountain Sports, Black Diamond, Flylow Gear, Outdoor Research, Blizzard Skis, Smith, Fischer, and more.
Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 17th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
By partnering with groups like Tahoe Backcountry Alliance at a local level, the Winter Wildlands Alliance raises funds for these groups and communities through the annual Backcountry Film Festival national tour. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.
Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture — you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.
Source: Tahoe Backcountry Alliance
KNOW & GO
WHO: Tahoe Backcountry Alliance
WHAT: 17th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.
WHERE: Alibi Ale Works, 10069 Bridge St, Truckee
