19th annual Tahoe Bike Month a win for Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The 19th annual Tahoe Bike Month achieved record-breaking participation this year, according to the organizers. Through the month of June, a diverse community of 474 Tahoe residents and visitors embraced biking as a sustainable transportation option, collectively logging 9,890 trips covering 78,798 miles and climbing 5,512,602 vertical feet.

The celebration organized by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition helps reduce reliance on private automobiles in the region, which protects the environment and encourages healthier, safer communities. TRPA and the Bicycle Coalition saw record participation in more than 20 bike-friendly events and activities, including bike kitchen pop-ups, bike path clean ups, and the Pride Bike Ride.

Caption: Bikers get tips on bike maintenance and a free tune-up at a pop-up bike kitchen event in Truckee, Calif. Provided / Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

Reflecting on the success of the event, TRPA senior transportation planner Kira Richardson expressed gratitude.

“We commend all participants for getting out of their cars and experiencing Tahoe’s magnificent paths and trails,” Richardson said. “Your efforts not only promote healthier lifestyles but also contribute significantly to preserving our environment.”

Participants logged their rides on tahoebike.org/bike-month , competing for prizes donated by local businesses. Noteworthy achievements included:

In the team category, “Competitive Commuters” emerged victorious, amassing 156 points over the month.

“Carson ‘the’ Guy” recorded an impressive 152 rides.

Joshua Hutchens dominated in elevation gain with 85,981 vertical feet and covered 1,176 miles, securing the top spot in distance traveled.

Mark Hoefer completed the biggest ride, covering 139 miles and ascending 14,423 vertical feet.

Of the 474 total participants, 39 biked every day throughout June.

One of those participants who biked every day was Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition president Nick Speal.

“The community’s enthusiasm and commitment to biking not only set new records, but also exemplifies our mission to make it safer and more fun to get around Tahoe on two wheels,” said Speal.

The success of the 19th Annual Tahoe Bike Month was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Gear Lab , Pine Nut Cycle Cafe , Heavenly Epic Promise , Blue Granite Climbing Gym , and many others.

Looking ahead, organizers hope the momentum from this year’s event will encourage continued biking, walking, and transit use throughout the summer and beyond. For more information on sustainable transportation options in Tahoe, visit LinkingTahoe.com and explore the interactive bike map at map.tahoebike.org .

Tahoe Bike Month will return in June 2025.