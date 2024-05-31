19th annual Tahoe Bike Month kicks off June 1

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The 19th annual Tahoe Bike Month is set to begin on June 1, featuring a full month of bicycling events throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and the Tahoe Bicycle Coalition announced today that this basin-wide celebration will include friendly competitions, weekly prize drawings, and a variety of community events aimed at promoting biking in the region.

“There is always a swell of regional support for Bike Month in Tahoe,” said TRPA Transportation Planner Ryan Murray. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and our regional partners to encourage more people to get out of their personal automobiles and onto bicycles, especially as the weather improves into the summer months.”

A bike rodeo at South Tahoe Middle School teaches students how to have fun while learning skills and safety. Provided / Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Community members interested in joining the friendly competition can register at http://www.tahoebikemonth.org and connect their account with the Strava app for free to track their rides throughout the month. Participants can join as individuals or create teams, with each recorded ride during June serving as an entry to win local prizes.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or new to biking, TRPA and the Bicycle Coalition invite everyone to pump up their tires and join the exciting lineup of events:

June 1 : Truckee Day Cleanup from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Ride your bike to the cleanup to get a prize. More information at keeptruckeegreen.org .

: Truckee Day Cleanup from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Ride your bike to the cleanup to get a prize. More information at keeptruckeegreen.org . June 4 : Annual bike path cleanup in South Lake Tahoe from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a happy hour at the Hangar. More information at keeptahoeblue.org .

: Annual bike path cleanup in South Lake Tahoe from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a happy hour at the Hangar. More information at keeptahoeblue.org . Bike, Walk, and Roll to School Days : Volunteers will pass out prizes to students who walk or ride to participating schools including:

: Volunteers will pass out prizes to students who walk or ride to participating schools including: Incline Elementary and Middle Schools

Tahoe Lake Elementary

Kings Beach Elementary

Tahoe Valley Elementary

Meyers Elementary

Bijou Community School

Sierra House Elementary

South Tahoe Middle School

South Tahoe High School

Bike Kitchen Events : Learn mechanic and tuning skills while receiving complimentary bike service:

: Learn mechanic and tuning skills while receiving complimentary bike service: June 3 at Bijou Community Park

June 12 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee

June 27 at The Hangar in South Lake Tahoe

“You don’t have to be a pro cyclist to enjoy pedaling around Tahoe – it’s a healthy way of life!” said Nick Speal, president of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition. “We encourage kids, families, visitors, and residents to join us on our wonderful bike paths throughout the month of June and beyond.”

Organizers also encourage everyone to watch a short video on preparing their bikes and to remember to share the road, ensuring cyclists and drivers give each other enough space.

For more information on Tahoe Bike Month, visit http://www.tahoebikemonth.org .