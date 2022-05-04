2 year old dies after being run over by vehicle, CHP says
A 2-year-old child has died after being run over by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.
The child, whose name and gender haven’t yet been released, was run over around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Still Road, off Wolf Road, in South County, said Officer Jason Bice.
The child was taken by family to an Auburn hospital, he added.
“As I understand it, the child is deceased,” Bice said.
No arrests are anticipated at this time, the officer said.
