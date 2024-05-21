20 students graduate from Sierra College Tahoe-Truckee
KINGS BEACH, Calif. – On Thursday, May 16, 20 students walked across the stage at the North Tahoe Event Center to celebrate graduating from Sierra College Tahoe-Truckee.
Registration is open for Fall 2024 at SierraCollege.edu/YouCan.
