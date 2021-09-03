20 years on watch: Truckee Police Department celebrates two decades of service
On Sept. 1, 2001, the newly formed Truckee Police Department began its first watch.
Two decades later, the department is still growing strong and is celebrating 20 years of service to the area.
The first order of business for the newly formed department was to find a chief of police. Then Town Manager Steven Wright selected Dan Boone for the role, naming him the town’s first chief of police after serving in Pismo Beach and Auburn Police Department. He retired as Truckee chief at the end of 2003.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience, for myself a dream come true,” said Boone in a Facebook post. “We were all so blessed to have been part of the ‘First Watch.’”
Boone was hired with less than nine months to form a budget. Armed with a budget, Boone set about creating the police department, finding officers and selecting 11 vehicles for police use.
During the next two decades the department would grow into providing additional services including patrol, investigations, traffic, marine operations, reserves, and volunteers. The division is staffed by a captain, along with five sergeants, 17 officers, and a group of reserve officers and volunteers.
The department will continue celebrating 20 years of service in Truckee by posting about its history on its social media channels through Sept. 20.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643
