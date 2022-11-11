 2022 California unofficial General Election Results | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

2022 California unofficial General Election Results

News News |

Staff Report

Results are unofficial. Results will be certified on Dec. 10 according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Reporting as of November 10, 2022, 9:07 p.m.

GOVERNOR

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

SECRETARY OF STATE

CONTROLLER

TREASURER

ATTORNEY GENERAL

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

U.S. SENATE (FULL TERM)

U.S. SENATE (PARTIAL/UNEXPIRED TERM)

STATE SUPREME COURT

STATE BALLOT MEASURES

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION (ALL DISTRICTS)

U.S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 3

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 4

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 1

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 3

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 5

COURT OF APPEAL DISTRICT 3

Election
See more

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.