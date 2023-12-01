2024 Tahoe Mooring Lottery Opens December 1

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. — Beginning December 1, entries for new moorings such as buoys and boat lifts can be submitted by lakefront owners to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for the annual lottery drawing allowed under the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan. A mooring lottery will be conducted annually until all allocations are distributed, according to TRPA.

The Shoreline Plan, approved in 2018, places a cap on the total number of moorings and piers allowed in the Tahoe Region and establishes an annual lottery system to allocate a limited number of new moorings.

Entries for the lottery can be submitted online anytime from December 1, 2023 through March 1, 2024 and all submissions received before the deadline will be considered equally, according to the agency. The lottery drawing is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2024.

Single-family parcels may be eligible for a maximum of two moorings and, beginning this year, homeowners associations with existing buoy fields may be eligible for up to one mooring per residential unit served.

Only littoral shoreline properties, those that adjoin or abut the highwater line of Lake Tahoe, are eligible to submit an entry. The lottery drawing is only for an allocation. If an allocation is received from the March drawing, a complete permit application demonstrating consistency with TRPA ordinances will be required.

Additional information on eligibility and how to enter is available at laketahoeinfo.org/moorings .