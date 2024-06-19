2024 Truckee Tahoe Airport District agency partnership program opens July 1
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation is working again with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District on their 2024 Agency Partnership Program.
The Agency Partnership Program proudly supports larger, regional projects and programs between local nonprofits and partnering regional public agencies with awards of $5,000 or more. Projects must align with TTAD’s public purpose and their mission to provide safe, high-quality services and facilities, reduce impact on airport neighbors and the environment, and invest in opportunities that increase community safety and provide sustained benefit to the entire Truckee Tahoe region. In 2023, 8 nonprofit/agency partnership projects received a total of $434,893.
Eligibility requirements and additional information can be found at https://www.ttcf.net/ttad-partnership-program/.
Prospective applicants should mark their calendars with the following application timeline/process key dates:
- Workshop for prospective applicants June 27, 2024 (2 p.m.)
- Application period opens July 1, 2024
- Application period closes August 30, 2024
- TTCF committee review and recommendations September 1 – September 30, 2024
- TTAD board of directors meeting October 23, 2024
- Notification of funding decisions October 24, 2024
TTCF will manage the online application and administrative process for this program that is aligned with TTAD’s public purpose. TTAD and its Board reserves the right to determine the final amount of funding assigned to Partnerships each funding cycle.
For more information on the Truckee Tahoe Airport, visit http://www.truckeetahoeairport.com.
To register for the workshop: https://bit.ly/3VHP11d.
For more information on the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, visit http://www.ttcf.net.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.