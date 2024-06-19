2024 Truckee Tahoe Airport District agency partnership program opens July 1

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation is working again with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District on their 2024 Agency Partnership Program.

The Agency Partnership Program proudly supports larger, regional projects and programs between local nonprofits and partnering regional public agencies with awards of $5,000 or more. Projects must align with TTAD’s public purpose and their mission to provide safe, high-quality services and facilities, reduce impact on airport neighbors and the environment, and invest in opportunities that increase community safety and provide sustained benefit to the entire Truckee Tahoe region. In 2023, 8 nonprofit/agency partnership projects received a total of $434,893.

Eligibility requirements and additional information can be found at https://www.ttcf.net/ttad-partnership-program/ .

Prospective applicants should mark their calendars with the following application timeline/process key dates:

Workshop for prospective applicants June 27, 2024 (2 p.m.)

Application period opens July 1, 2024

Application period closes August 30, 2024

TTCF committee review and recommendations September 1 – September 30, 2024

TTAD board of directors meeting October 23, 2024

Notification of funding decisions October 24, 2024

TTCF will manage the online application and administrative process for this program that is aligned with TTAD’s public purpose. TTAD and its Board reserves the right to determine the final amount of funding assigned to Partnerships each funding cycle.

For more information on the Truckee Tahoe Airport, visit http://www.truckeetahoeairport.com .

To register for the workshop: https://bit.ly/3VHP11d .

For more information on the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, visit http://www.ttcf.net .