2025 Dark Skies Photo Contest winners celebrated across Nevada County

More than 60 people gathered to celebrate the winners of the second “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” photo contest at a special reception held on September 12th at Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Medical Office Building.

The nighttime photography competition, co-hosted by the Town of Truckee, the City of Nevada City, the Truckee Cultural District, and the Nevada County Arts Council, invited residents across Nevada County to capture the beauty of dark skies. The contest received 138 submissions in three categories: Professional, Amateur, and Youth, promoting awareness of the importance of reducing light pollution and preserving the wonder of the night sky.

The evening featured a gallery exhibition of the finalists’ work, where the winners were announced. The following photographers were honored in three categories, as presented by Town of Truckee Mayor Jan Zabriskie, Nevada City Mayor Adam Kline and Nevada City Public Art Commissioner Shannon Harney:

Professional Category

First Place: Daniel Heck

Second Place: Bryce Winsor

Third Place: Jeremy Jensen

Amateur Category

First Place: Rachel McCullough

Second Place: Nick Schwarz

Third Place: Max Leabman

Fourth Place: Lori Thomas

Fifth Place: Doug Weiss

Youth Category (under 18)

First Place: Drew Basile

Second Place: Drew Basile

Third Place: Lucy Greenwood

Fourth Place: Drew Basile

Fifth Place: Aylah Lyhne

Jeremy Jensen’s Ancient Wisdom piece was awarded “Best of the East”, while Allison Kalt’s Out of This World Outhouse piece was awarded “Best of the West”. These additional awards not only recognize the talent of local photographers but also celebrate the diverse landscapes that make Nevada County unique.

A selection of photographs are now on display at LIFT Workspace, the Exhibition Hall at Truckee Town Hall, and downstairs at the Tahoe Forest Multispecialty Clinics through October 31st. They will be moved to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City and displayed starting November 3rd.

This event highlights the region’s growing movement to celebrate and protect dark skies, raising awareness of the environmental, cultural, and health benefits of reducing light pollution.

For more information about the Dark Skies initiative or the photo contest, please visit TownofTruckee.gov/DarkSkies .