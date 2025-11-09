2025 Ladies Night; Bringing the Derby to Historic Downtown Truckee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Ladies Night is on in Historic Downtown Truckee on Friday, November 14, 2025, from 5-8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Derby Style.” Picture bold outfits, big hats, and a festive Derby vibe.

Join in on the fun and bring the Derby downtown for Ladies Night. The event encourages shopping at downtown Truckee merchants to kick off the holiday shopping season and supports the local nonprofit, Mountain Area Preservation (MAP).

Participating merchants will stay open late on Friday, November 14, and offer discounts, complimentary beverages, and a raffle to support MAP’s advocacy for protecting open space and preserving the unique mountain character of Truckee Tahoe. Raffle tickets will be sold at each store, and prizes will include MAP’s limited edition Protect Our Mountains Hoodies and merchant gift cards.

“At the core of Mountain Area Preservation’s work is preserving Truckee Tahoe’s unique mountain character, and we have been working to preserve Historic Downtown Truckee since our inception in 1987,” says Alexis Ollar, MAP Executive Director. “Events like Ladies Nights allow us to show support for the local businesses who keep Historic Downtown Truckee’s funky and vibrant vibe alive. In a year that has been so hard for both small business owners and nonprofits, coming out to support an event like Ladies Night shows your love for Truckee’s hardworking small business owners and our fun and funky downtown, which we love!”

Merchants are participating all across the Historic Downtown region from Brickeltown to West River St. They include Bar of America , Bespoke + Atelier, CA 89 , CA 89 Home , Cabin Fever Home , Cabona’s , Cooking Gallery , Dressed Boutique , Gallery 5830′ (hosting a workshop with Alpine Charm ), Gratitudes Gifts & Home Decor , Juniper Truckee , Kalifornia Jean Bar , La Galleria , Mo, Jo & Zoe , Riverside Studios, Tahoe Mountain Life, Tahoe Sports Hub & White Buffalo .