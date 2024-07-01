20th Annual Skate the Lake Event presented by LivOn Labs returns to Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is thrilled to announce the 20thAnnual Skate the Lake and Community Celebration Presented by LivOn Labs on July 20 and 21 in Tahoe City, North Lake Tahoe, CA. Skate the Lake is a 28-mile skate-bike-roll along a portion of North Lake Tahoe’s scenic shores with a fundraising goal of $75,000.

This event will begin the non-profit’s Summer Skate Series, which promotes B4BC’s mission of early detection + a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. With this year ringing in Skate the Lake’s 20th anniversary, the event is sure to be bigger and better than ever. Registration and the link to fundraise can be found here.

July 20th Community Celebration

Skate the Lake weekend starts off strong with a Community Celebration at Commons Beach on Saturday, July 20 from 12-7 p.m. Participants and community members are invited to swing by, grab a goodie bag, hang out, and get hyped for the event the following day. Festivities will include live music by Bear Whiskey + more, yoga, tasty barbecue, cold drinks, breast health education, a vendor village, silent auctions, and raffles. The Community Celebration schedule will begin with a performance by The New Donovans at 12 p.m., yoga with Kelli Rich at 1 p.m., with Fragile Like a Bomb taking the stage at 2 p.m., Crash Monkeys at 3 p.m., Bear Whiskey at 4 p.m., Mama Foxxy and the Whiskey Gypsy Rebels at 5 p.m., a raffle at 5:30 p.m., and to close out the night, Mama Foxxy and the Whiskey Gypsy Rebels and the closing of the day’s auction at 6 p.m.. From 12-4 p.m., there will also be a live radio show from KTKE.

July 21st Skate-Bike-Roll

Participants will begin the 28-mile skate-bike-roll bright and early at 9 a.m. at Sugar Pine Point Park. There will be an eight mile drop in located in Palisades Village at noon during which a catered lunch from Auld Dubliner Tahoe will be provided for registered participants and the finish line will be at Commons Beach with a celebration and award ceremony to follow. There also will be three hydration stations for participants throughout the course.

Registration includes a $50 fundraising minimum, but participants will earn an extra raffle ticket for every $10 fundraised and receive Yeti Drinkware for raising over $150. But the prizes don’t stop there! Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fundraisers and top three team fundraisers!

Participants who can’t join in person can Skate the Lake virtually by registering and cruising their favorite local path or trail and posting to social media. Event tees will be mailed directly to virtual participants. By using the tags @b4bc and #skatethelake on their ride posts, virtual participants will be entered into a photo contest, with the winner announced on Monday, July 22.

B4BC is enthused to be partnering with LivOn Labs for Skate the Lake and upcoming events throughout the year.

B4BC would also like to thank additional Skate the Lake sponsors including Yeti, North Tahoe Community Alliance, CAPACITY ,The Morrison Group Tahoe, Mountain Vibe Music, ÜR Watür, Suja Organic, Sun Bum, Arbor Skateboards, Firestone Walker, GoPro, The North Face, Pura Vida, Tahoe Longboards, Palisades Tahoe Village, KTKE, EXL Media, Premier Plate Rental, Tahoe City Public Utility District , Auld Dubliner Tahoe, Traeger Grills, Dakine, Dragon Alliance, Nixon, Tahoe Dave’s, Triple 8, Pro-Tec, Hume Supernatural, Skullcandy, River Ranch Lodge, Pastime Club, Willard’s Sports Shop, and etnies.